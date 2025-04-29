78,012 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UJAN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.2 %

UJAN opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

