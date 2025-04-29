A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Buys £80,932.50 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Euan Sutherland bought 11,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 675 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of £80,932.50 ($108,736.40).

On Monday, April 7th, Euan Sutherland acquired 24 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.41) per share, with a total value of £150.24 ($201.85).

On Friday, March 7th, Euan Sutherland acquired 25 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 604 ($8.12) per share, with a total value of £151 ($202.88).

BAG stock opened at GBX 681 ($9.15) on Tuesday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 555 ($7.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 687 ($9.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 632.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 620.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £760.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38.

A.G. BARR last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 39.77 ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.G. BARR had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Analysts anticipate that A.G. BARR p.l.c. will post 43.7109104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a GBX 44.80 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $3.10. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.

