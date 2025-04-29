A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Given “Buy (B-)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their buy (b-) rating on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James began coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ATEN opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.31. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,010,000 after buying an additional 89,175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 234.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 106,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

