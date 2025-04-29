Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Update

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 487.0% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Aclarion Trading Down 8.9 %
Shares of ACON opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $697.02. Aclarion has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $3,499.51.
