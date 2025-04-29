Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Update

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 487.0% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aclarion Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of ACON opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $697.02. Aclarion has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $3,499.51.

Get Aclarion alerts:

About Aclarion

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.