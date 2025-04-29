ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACNB. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of ACNB in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James started coverage on ACNB in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ACNB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACNB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

ACNB Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $41.49 on Monday. ACNB has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $437.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.65 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.09%. Equities research analysts expect that ACNB will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACNB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ACNB by 13,556.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACNB by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ACNB by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACNB by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

