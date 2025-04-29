ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 286,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 120,926 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $6,095,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,022,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 184,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 591.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 738,893 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTN opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

