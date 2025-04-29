Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the March 31st total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Aethlon Medical Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.71.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
