Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the March 31st total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEMD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.