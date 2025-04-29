AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and traded as high as $21.66. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.