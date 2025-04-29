Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Short Interest Update

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 408.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Airship AI Stock Performance

Airship AI stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. Airship AI has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

