Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Short Interest Update

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 408.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Airship AI Stock Performance
Airship AI stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. Airship AI has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
About Airship AI
