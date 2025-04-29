Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,127 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $78.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $503,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,808.40. The trade was a 16.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $134,175.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,369.52. The trade was a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. UBS Group cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

