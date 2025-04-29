Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.54 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.52). Albion Enterprise VCT shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.52), with a volume of 24,971 shares trading hands.

Albion Enterprise VCT Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £253.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.09.

Albion Enterprise VCT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of GBX 3.28 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Albion Enterprise VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.34%.

Insider Activity

About Albion Enterprise VCT

In other news, insider Lord OShaughnessy acquired 164,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £195,769.28 ($263,024.69). Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

