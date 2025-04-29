Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $889.83 million for the quarter.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $213,945.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,726.30. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $4,393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,132,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,738,370.90. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,855 shares of company stock worth $34,744,307. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.