Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $889.83 million for the quarter.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $213,945.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,726.30. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $4,393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,132,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,738,370.90. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,855 shares of company stock worth $34,744,307. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alignment Healthcare
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.