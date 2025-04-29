Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,926,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,993,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,302,000 after acquiring an additional 934,048 shares during the period. Talos Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,245,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,145,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

