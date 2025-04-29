ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.69. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 94.19%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

