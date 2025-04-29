Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading 0.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $58.78 and last traded at $58.40. Approximately 1,927,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,746,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
