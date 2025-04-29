Amazon.com (AMZN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $154.96 billion for the quarter. Amazon.com has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $187.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.74 and a 200-day moving average of $208.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.