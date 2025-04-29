AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Down 3.3 %
AMCON Distributing stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.94. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $99.87 and a 12 month high of $174.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
