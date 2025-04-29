Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,019 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMTM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Stock Down 0.4 %

AMTM stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amentum

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

