Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Stock Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Amentum worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,739,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Amentum by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,386,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

