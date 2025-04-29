American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.66. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.