Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $1.88 on Monday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $100.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 92.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

