Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AP opened at $1.88 on Monday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $100.94 million during the quarter.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
