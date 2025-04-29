Amplify Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,022 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 659% compared to the typical volume of 662 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah G. Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,518.54. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd R. Snyder acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,233.28. The trade was a 29.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $194,900. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 31.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 508.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Amplify Energy Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

