Analysts Issue Forecasts for TFII Q2 Earnings

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Thursday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on TFI International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on TFI International from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

TFI International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFII opened at $79.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TFI International has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $158.93.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in TFI International by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

