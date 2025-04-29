Analysts Offer Predictions for GSHD Q2 Earnings

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Goosehead Insurance in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Goosehead Insurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $94.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $5,281,283.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,990,406.18. This represents a 24.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at $41,138,620.80. This represents a 37.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,258 over the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 192.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $63,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

