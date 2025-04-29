Analysts Offer Predictions for Superior Plus Q1 Earnings

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. Scotiabank raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.85.

TSE SPB opened at C$6.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.52. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$5.15 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

