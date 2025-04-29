Analysts Offer Predictions for Tractor Supply Q2 Earnings

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.47.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $4,809,106.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,686,430.68. The trade was a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $680,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,040. This trade represents a 20.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

