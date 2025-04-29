Analysts Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) PT at $13.50

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. Affimed has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

