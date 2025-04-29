Analysts Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) PT at $13.50

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of Affimed stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. Affimed has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.
