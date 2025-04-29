Analysts Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) PT at $209.80

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $170.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.25 and its 200 day moving average is $189.11.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.32%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Avery Dennison by 485.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

