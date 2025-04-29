Analysts Set Expectations for CVE:SXG FY2025 Earnings

Southern Cross Gold Ltd (CVE:SXG – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Southern Cross Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Southern Cross Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

