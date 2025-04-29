Analysts Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price at $7.93

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDRX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

GoodRx stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $9.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

