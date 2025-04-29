Analysts Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT at $92.70

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.70.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,724,498,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after buying an additional 36,496,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after buying an additional 31,255,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after buying an additional 28,307,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,661,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $71.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

