Analysts Set Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target at $20.61

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYGN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 1.1 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 829.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 520.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.