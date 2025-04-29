Analysts Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) PT at $58.17

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, March 14th.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Shares of OMF stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. OneMain has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $58.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 98.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

