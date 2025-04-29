Analysts Set RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target at $69.75

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,653,380.98. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David L. Swartz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $1,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,566.28. This represents a 12.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,926,730. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDNT stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. RadNet has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -728.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

