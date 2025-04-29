Analysts Set Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Price Target at $19.17

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Silvaco Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,461,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,933,191.30. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Silvaco Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Silvaco Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Silvaco Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period.

Shares of Silvaco Group stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Silvaco Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $146.62 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

