Analysts Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Target Price at C$17.79

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TransAlta

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransAlta Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$674,752.50. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TA opened at C$12.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.56. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$8.95 and a twelve month high of C$21.22. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.