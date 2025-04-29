Analyzing Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and AIX (NASDAQ:AIFU)

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) and AIX (NASDAQ:AIFU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable and AIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable 10.51% 85.70% 0.69% AIX N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Equitable has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIX has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable 0 1 10 0 2.91 AIX 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equitable and AIX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Equitable presently has a consensus price target of $60.91, indicating a potential upside of 20.80%. Given Equitable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Equitable is more favorable than AIX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of AIX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Equitable shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of AIX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equitable and AIX”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable $12.44 billion 1.24 $1.31 billion $3.82 13.20 AIX $2.36 billion 0.00 $39.50 million $0.73 0.16

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than AIX. AIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equitable, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equitable beats AIX on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products to plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related services to various clients through institutional. The Protection Solutions segment provides life insurance products, such as VUL insurance and IUL insurance, term life, and employee benefits business, such as dental, vision, life, as well as short- and long-term disability insurance products to small and medium-sized businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts, financial planning and advice, life insurance, and annuity products. The Legacy segment consists of the capital intensive fixed-rate GMxB business that includes ROP death benefits. The company was formerly known as AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Equitable Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Equitable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York.

About AIX

AIX, Inc. engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

