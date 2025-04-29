Analyzing Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) & Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY)

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) and Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Millrose Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Vonovia pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Millrose Properties and Vonovia”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millrose Properties $434.01 million 9.57 N/A N/A N/A Vonovia $5.28 billion 5.07 -$6.80 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Millrose Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vonovia.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Millrose Properties and Vonovia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millrose Properties 0 0 1 1 3.50 Vonovia 1 0 0 1 2.50

Millrose Properties currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.87%. Given Millrose Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Millrose Properties is more favorable than Vonovia.

Profitability

This table compares Millrose Properties and Vonovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millrose Properties N/A N/A N/A Vonovia -72.39% -11.28% -3.62%

Summary

Millrose Properties beats Vonovia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millrose Properties

(Get Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Vonovia

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

