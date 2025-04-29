Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Up 113.8% in April

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the March 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AEHL opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. Antelope Enterprise has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $256.40.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Antelope Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) by 763.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.67% of Antelope Enterprise worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.