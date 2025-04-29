Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Down 0.2% Following Insider Selling

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $208.73 and last traded at $208.89. Approximately 11,001,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 56,633,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.28.

Specifically, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.31.

Apple Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after acquiring an additional 588,427 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 248,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 43,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

