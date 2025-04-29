Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post earnings of $2.40 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.650-10.050 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. On average, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $238.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.52 and its 200-day moving average is $246.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $180.35 and a 52 week high of $282.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.64%.

AIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

