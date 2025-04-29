AptarGroup (ATR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect AptarGroup to post earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $894.26 million for the quarter. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.190 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, analysts expect AptarGroup to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATR opened at $149.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $178.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

