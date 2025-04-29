Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APTO. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Bleichroeder LP owned approximately 4.15% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

