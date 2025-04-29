Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 184,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 374,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Arqit Quantum from $27.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $1,083,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $931,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Arqit Quantum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

