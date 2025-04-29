Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $26.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Associated Banc

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. This trade represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,897.35. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $36,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,068 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 410,118 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 11,595.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 75,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $22.47 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.