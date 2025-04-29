Atb Cap Markets Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PBA

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.89. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.4783 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,887,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $919,503,000 after buying an additional 770,729 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,247,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $526,451,000 after acquiring an additional 413,373 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,930,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,294 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,789,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,732,000 after acquiring an additional 347,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,249,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.