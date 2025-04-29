Atb Cap Markets Boosts Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

GBNXF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

