Atb Cap Markets Issues Positive Outlook for AltaGas Earnings

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. AltaGas had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.04%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AltaGas

AltaGas Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE ALA opened at C$40.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$29.51 and a twelve month high of C$40.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total value of C$3,605,480.00. Also, Director Peter James Ledig sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.35, for a total transaction of C$966,420.00. Insiders have sold 398,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,302,227 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.98%.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.