Atlassian (TEAM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Atlassian has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TEAM opened at $229.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.92. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of -171.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.90.

In other news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $807,376.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,849,944.78. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.86, for a total value of $2,454,819.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,192,771.20. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,513 shares of company stock worth $65,866,506 over the last 90 days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

