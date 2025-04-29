Atome (LON:ATOM) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.03 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.54). Approximately 16,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 87,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.49 ($0.54).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The stock has a market cap of £23.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.23.

About Atome

ATOME PLC is the first green fertiliser production company listed on the UK market with large-scale production planned in Paraguay and Costa Rica, targeting the fast-growing global demand for green products.

